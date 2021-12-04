Trevali Mining Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 6th (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 6th.

Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target (up previously from C$0.25) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.62.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

