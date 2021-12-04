Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $40.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $41.70 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $154.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $156.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $160.99 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $165.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.02. 156,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

