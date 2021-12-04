1MillionNFTs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $511,162.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $132,127.17 and approximately $511,162.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

