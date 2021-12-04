South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $340.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.80 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 385,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.
In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
Featured Article: What is total return in investing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.