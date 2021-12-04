South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post sales of $340.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.80 million and the lowest is $338.40 million. South State reported sales of $363.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 385,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

