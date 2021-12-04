Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $15.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $16.67 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $79.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.89 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $103.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,741,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

