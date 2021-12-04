Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce sales of $28.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.16 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

