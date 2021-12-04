MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Hits $34.00 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $1.01 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

