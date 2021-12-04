Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $7.22 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $7.22 billion and approximately $4.02 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MANA is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland's total supply is 2,193,968,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,603,035 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

