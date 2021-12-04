Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $5,030.59 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 53.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $5,030.59 and $152.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00116451 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

