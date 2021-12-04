Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) versus Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Financial Analysis

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 30.84% 11.02% 1.14% Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29%

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Popular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.84 $28.15 million $4.34 12.21 Popular $2.60 billion 2.39 $506.62 million $10.97 7.09

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.