Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 224,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

