Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of THO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

