$10.42 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post sales of $10.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.60 billion and the lowest is $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $39.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $176.51. 12,111,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,989. The stock has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

