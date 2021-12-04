Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 25.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

