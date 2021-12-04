National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $73.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $80.18 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $304.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $313.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $276.20 million to $317.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 332,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,030 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

