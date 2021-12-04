Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $472.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.50 million and the lowest is $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

