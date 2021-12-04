BinaryX Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $90.33 or 0.00184846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $182.73 million and $44.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011848 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.00593993 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

