Trevali Mining Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 6th (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 42,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,335. The company has a market cap of $102.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

TREVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective (up previously from C$0.25) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.62.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

