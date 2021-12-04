$697.06 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $697.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.70 million and the highest is $715.17 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $348.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,183,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,096. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.