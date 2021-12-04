Gameswap Hits One Day Volume of $3.17 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Gameswap has a market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005867 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

