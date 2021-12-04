Tripio Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $258,203.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tripio has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

