Frax Market Cap Hits $1.26 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $40.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,259,074,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.