Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $953.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.80 million and the lowest is $941.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. 1,074,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. Pentair has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.