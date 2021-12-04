$186.03 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $186.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $478.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $591.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $914.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

NYSE BHVN traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 792,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

