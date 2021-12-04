$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $263.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $305,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after buying an additional 161,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 516,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

