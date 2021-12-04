CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post sales of $75.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.98 million. CareDx reported sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CDNA stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 1,088,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,145. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 0.57.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,520 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

