Everest (ID) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $589,446.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.