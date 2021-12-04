Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NLS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,577. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

