$133.85 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $133.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $155.80 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,758,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

