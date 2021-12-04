$133.85 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will post $133.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $155.80 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,758,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,463,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.