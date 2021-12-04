Emercoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $23,491.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,499,492 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

