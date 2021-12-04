MAPS Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008666 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00645237 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,195,668 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

