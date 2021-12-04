Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €211.92 ($240.81).

RI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up €1.40 ($1.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €204.70 ($232.61). 373,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €188.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

