Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €173.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €173.36 ($197.00).

HNR1 has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €157.50 ($178.98). 75,783 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($132.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €157.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.06.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.