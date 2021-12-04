PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.86 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00005348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $348,217.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

