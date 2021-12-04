SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.47 Million

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $36.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SMBK stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. 15,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,393. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $431.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

