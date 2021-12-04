Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Celcuity reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CELC stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 24,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,242. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

