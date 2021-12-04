CryptoSoul Trading Up 5.3% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00625388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

