MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $99.36 million and $4.69 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

