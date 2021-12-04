Financial Review: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.50%. Poshmark has a consensus target price of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 97.61%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.98 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 5.11 $16.84 million ($1.63) -10.67

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Poshmark -28.49% -12.30% -6.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Poshmark on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.