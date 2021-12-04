Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,980. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.