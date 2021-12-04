Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,980. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

