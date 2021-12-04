Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 532,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

