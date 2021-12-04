Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $2,197.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.57 or 0.99787285 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 745,911,106 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

