Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.42

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.37. 2,823,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.