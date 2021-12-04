PIVX Hits One Day Volume of $912,531.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $912,531.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 662.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006629 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009379 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,725,734 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

