Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Target Price at €40.11

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.33 ($45.83).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

