Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Target Price at €40.11

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.33 ($45.83).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

