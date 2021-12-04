Dent (DENT) Market Cap Achieves $415.35 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $415.35 million and approximately $134.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00239955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

