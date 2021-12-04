Savix (SVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,169.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009249 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $261,337.17 and approximately $9,169.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00239955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,137 coins and its circulating supply is 57,474 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.