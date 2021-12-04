Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNDNF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 410 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$37.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

