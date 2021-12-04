Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $8.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXLA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.