Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 23.9%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 29,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
