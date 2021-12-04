Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 23.9%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 29,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

